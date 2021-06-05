WWE Superstars Who Became Movie Stars

The Rock a.k.a Dwayne Johnson

Notable movies: Jumanji, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, Hercules and latest movie in Jungle Cruise
Stone Cold a.k.a Steve Austin

Notable movies: The Longest Yard, The Condemned
Kevin Nash

Notable movies: The Punisher, The Longest Yard, John Wick
Kane a.k.a Glenn Jacobs

Notable movies: See No Evil, See No Evil 2
Jesse "The Body" Ventura a.k.a Jesse Ventura

Notable movies: Predator, The Running Man, and Batman & Robin
Triple H a.k.a Hunter Hearst Helmsley

Notable movies: The Chaperone and Blade: Trinity
Hulk Hogan a.k.a Terry Eugene Bollea

Notable movies: Rocky 3, Mr. Nanny, Suburban Commando
Batista a.k.a Dave Bautista

Notable movies: The Man with the Iron Fists, Guardians of the Galaxy 1 & 2 and latest movie in: Army of the Dead
The Great Khali a.k.a Dalip Singh Rana

Notable movies: Get smart, Ramaa: The Saviour, Kushti
John Cena

Notable movies: 12 Rounds, The Wall, Bumblebee and latest movies in: The Suicide Squad, Fast & Furious 9
