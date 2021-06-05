WWE Superstars Who Became Movie Stars
The Rock a.k.a Dwayne Johnson
Notable movies: Jumanji, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, Hercules and latest movie in Jungle Cruise
Stone Cold a.k.a Steve Austin
Notable movies: The Longest Yard, The Condemned
Kevin Nash
Notable movies: The Punisher, The Longest Yard, John Wick
Kane a.k.a Glenn Jacobs
Notable movies: See No Evil, See No Evil 2
Jesse "The Body" Ventura a.k.a Jesse Ventura
Notable movies: Predator, The Running Man, and Batman & Robin
Triple H a.k.a Hunter Hearst Helmsley
Notable movies: The Chaperone and Blade: Trinity
Hulk Hogan a.k.a Terry Eugene Bollea
Notable movies: Rocky 3, Mr. Nanny, Suburban Commando
Batista a.k.a Dave Bautista
Notable movies: The Man with the Iron Fists, Guardians of the Galaxy 1 & 2 and latest movie in: Army of the Dead
The Great Khali a.k.a Dalip Singh Rana
Notable movies: Get smart, Ramaa: The Saviour, Kushti
John Cena
Notable movies: 12 Rounds, The Wall, Bumblebee and latest movies in: The Suicide Squad, Fast & Furious 9
