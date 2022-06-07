Wrestling Ranking Series Almaty - A look at all Indian medallists
Author: Aryaki Daw
The Bridge
Sarita Mor - Gold
Women’s Wrestling (59kg)
The Bridge
Sakshi Malik - Gold
Women’s Wrestling (62kg)
The Bridge
Manisha - Gold
Women’s Wrestling (65kg)
The Bridge
Divya Kakran - Gold
Women’s Wrestling (68kg)
The Bridge
Mansi Ahlawat - Gold
Women’s Wrestling (57kg)
The Bridge
Aman Sehrawat - Gold
Men’s freestyle (57kg)
The Bridge
Bipasha - Silver
Women’s Wrestling (72kg)
The Bridge
Pooja Sihag - Bronze
Women’s Wrestling (76kg)
The Bridge
Bajrang Punia - Bronze
Men’s freestyle (65kg)
The Bridge
Mohit Grewal - Bronze
Men’s freestyle (125kg)
The Bridge
Neeraj - Bronze
Greco-Roman (63kg)
The Bridge
Sushma Shokeen - Bronze
Women’s Wrestling (55kg)
The Bridge