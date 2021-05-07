Wrestler Sumit Malik qualifies for the Olympics
By Neelajit Sarkar
Indian wrestler Sumit Malik qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics, as he reaches the final of the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers.
The 125kg Freestyle wrestler won 5-0 win over Jose Daniel Diaz Robertti of Venezuela in Semifinal.
He becomes the 7th Indian wrestler and 4th men wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
In his 125kg Qualification bout against Aiaal Lazarev, Malik was trailing 1-2 till the last 25 seconds but towards the end he won the bout.
In the quarterfinal, Malik was in trouble at one stage as he trailed 2-4 after leading 2-0 but logged four two-pointers to win easily.
Sumit joins the elite class of Olympics with Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia in men's freestyle.
Sumit Malik will Compete against Russia's Sergei Kozyrev in the quest of winning gold in the final of World wrestling qualifier.
