Wrestler Seema Bisla qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
Seema Bisla became the eighth Indian wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics
Seema registered three consecutive wins in the day to make her way to the Tokyo Olympics.
She crushed Anastasiya of Belarus 8-0 in her pre-quarterfinal match to start off her day.
Against Emma of Sweden in the quarterfinal the Indian displayed some top-notch wrestling to win the bout 10-2.
In most important match of the tournament, Seema came up trumps 2-1, after trailing to storm her way to the final of the event but also to the Olympics.
She now joins Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik in women weights those who have qualified for the Olympics.
She will now fight for gold against Ecuador’s Lucia Yamileth Guzman
