World’s Top 10 Most Valuable Sports Teams 2021
By Neelajit Sarkar
10. Bayern Munich
Value: $4.22 Billion
9. New York Giants
Value: $4.3 Billion
8. New England Patriots
Value: $4.4 Billion
7. Los Angeles Lakers
Value: $4.6 Billion
6. Golden State Warriors
Value: $4.7 Billion
5. Real Madrid
Value: $4.75 Billion
4. Barcelona
Value: $4.76 Billion
3. New York Knicks
Value: 5 Billion
2. New York Yankees
Value: $5.25 billion
1. Dallas Cowboys
Value: $5.7 billion
