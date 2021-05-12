World’s Top 10 Most Valuable Sports Teams 2021
By Neelajit Sarkar
10. Bayern Munich

Value: $4.22 Billion
9. New York Giants

Value: $4.3 Billion
8. New England Patriots

Value: $4.4 Billion
7. Los Angeles Lakers

Value: $4.6 Billion
6. Golden State Warriors

Value: $4.7 Billion
5. Real Madrid

Value: $4.75 Billion
4. Barcelona

Value: $4.76 Billion
3. New York Knicks

Value: 5 Billion
2. New York Yankees

Value: $5.25 billion
1. Dallas Cowboys

Value: $5.7 billion
