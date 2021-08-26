World Records broken in first 2 days of Tokyo Paralympics
By- Keyur Jain
The Bridge
Paige Greco - Cycling
Emily Petricola set a world record in the C4 3000m Individual Pursuit, finishing in a time of 3:38.061
The Bridge
GUO Lingling - Powerlifting
The 32-year-old Chinese first broke the previous world record of 107 kg in her third attempt and followed up with a new mark of 109 kg in the fourth
The Bridge
Chantalle Zijderveld - 100m breaststroke swimming
The Dutch swimmer beats her own best time with cloaking 1:11.23 in the women's 100m breaststroke SB9
The Bridge
Mikhail Astashov - Cycling
He broke the previous World Record in men’s C1 3,000m individual pursuit event after finishing the race in 3:35.954 minutes.
The Bridge
Read more
Anastasia Pagonis - Swimming
Anastasia Pagonis set a Paralympic record (4:58.40) in the women's 400m free S11
The Bridge
Yelyzaveta Mereshko
The Ukrainian swimmer set a new Paralympic record with a time of 33.11 seconds in a heat of the women's 200m IM SM6
The Bridge
Jaco Van Gass - Cycling
Jaco van Gass breaks the men's C3 3000m individual pursuit record by nearly 10 seconds - 3:17.593.
The Bridge
Valeriia Shabalina - Swimming
Russian swimmer created a World Record time in the Women's 100m Butterfly - S14
The Bridge
Tristan Bangma and pilot Patrick Bos - Cycling
The Dutch pair become the first to go under four minutes in the men's B 4000m individual pursuit event, 3:59.470
The Bridge
Sarah Storey - Cycling
Sarah Storey set a new world record in 3000m individual pursuit
The Bridge
Emily Petricola - Cycling
Emily Petricola broke her own WR by six seconds with a time of 3:38.061, in the Women's C4 3000m Individual Pursuit event
The Bridge
Read more