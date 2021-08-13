World Athletics U-20 Championships: Indian athletes to watch out for

The youngster has a personal best of 74.75m, which helped him qualify for the World U-20 Athletics Championships.
Anu Kumar- 800m
The Asian athletic junior champion in 800m possesses a personal best of 1:49.25 seconds in 800m. Anu Kumar had also recently clinched the silver medal in the National Inter-State Athletics.
Vipin Kumar- Hammer Throw
The 18-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, Vipin Kumar, qualified with a throw of 68.94m during the Junior Federation Cup earlier this month.
Shaili Singh- Long Jump
She is probably one of the more well-known names on this list. She holds the national record in women's under-20 long jump with a distance of 6.48m and is training under the guidance of Anju Bobby George.