World Athletics U-20 Championships: Indian athletes to watch out for
By Ankur Singh
Priya Mohan- 400m, 4x400m relay
The 18-year old has been giving some stiff competition to even the senior athletes of the country and was also in talks for making it into the relay squad for Tokyo Olympics.
Amit Khatri- 10km Racewalk
The specialized racewalker qualified for the World U-20 Athletics Championships by clocking 43:31.50 in the Junior Federation Cup earlier this month.
Kunwer Ajai Singh Rana- Javelin Throw
The youngster has a personal best of 74.75m, which helped him qualify for the World U-20 Athletics Championships.
Anu Kumar- 800m
The Asian athletic junior champion in 800m possesses a personal best of 1:49.25 seconds in 800m. Anu Kumar had also recently clinched the silver medal in the National Inter-State Athletics.
Vipin Kumar- Hammer Throw
The 18-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, Vipin Kumar, qualified with a throw of 68.94m during the Junior Federation Cup earlier this month.
Shaili Singh- Long Jump
She is probably one of the more well-known names on this list. She holds the national record in women's under-20 long jump with a distance of 6.48m and is training under the guidance of Anju Bobby George.
