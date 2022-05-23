Indian women who have been world champions in Olympic sports
Aryaki Daw
The Bridge
PV Sindhu
Our Double Olympic Medallist, went on to defeat Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the 2019 BWF World Championships to clinch the gold medal.
The Bridge
Mary Kom
Only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times and eight World Championship medals
The Bridge
Nikhat Zareen
India's latest, and only the 5th Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the boxing world championships.
The Bridge
Tejaswini Sawant
This Indian rifle shooter won the gold at the 2010 World Shooting Championships in the 50m rifle prone event.
The Bridge
Karnam Malleswari
Apart from being India's first female Olympic medal winner, she won gold at the 1994 and 1995 World Weightlifting Championships in the 54kg category.
The Bridge
Jenny RL
Only the third Indian female boxer to win a gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships in 2006, competing in the 63kg event.
The Bridge
Mirabai Chanu
Our Tokyo Olympic Silver Medallist grabbed the gold in the 2017 World Weightlifting Championships by lifting a competition record of 194kg.
Thje Bridge
Lekha KC
Apart from being a 6 time national champion, she also secured a gold in the 75kg category in the 2006 World Championships.
The Bridge