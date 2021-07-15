Who can win a medal for India at Tokyo Olympics?
By Ankur Singh
Have a look at Indian athletes leading the charge for the top medals at Tokyo Olympics.
Neeraj Chopra, Javelin Throw
Neeraj Chopra, Javelin Throw The star Javeline Thrower might earn a podium finish at the Games. He shot to fame after clinching gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games and the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Deepika Kumari, Archery
In Rio 2016, Kumari had suffered a disappointing last 16 exit and she will look to turn the tables this time.
Manu Bhaker, Shooting
The teenage sensation will be the only Indian shooter participating in three events in Tokyo and will look to secure her maiden Olympic medal.
Amit Panghal, Boxing
At the Asian Boxing Championships in May 2021, Amit Panghal lived up to his reputation and is India’s biggest medal prospect.
Mirabai Chanu, Weightlifting
The 26-year-old is expected to be one of the brightest sparks for India in the forthcoming Olympics. She won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games
Saurabh Chaudhary, Shooting
The 19-year-old was the youngest to win a gold medal at the Asian Games and will be gunning for glory at Olympics this year.
Elavenil Valarivan, Shooting
Elavenil represented India at the 2018 ISSF Junior World Cup. She would look to secure a place at the podium at the Tokyo games.
MC Mary Kom, Boxing
She is the only female Indian boxer to have won an Olympic medal and will be aiming for her second medal this year.
PV Sindhu, Badminton
The Silver medalist at Rio might not have been in the best of forms off late but she remains one of India's biggest hopes at the Tokyo Games.
Vinesh Phogat, wrestling
She became the first Indian female wrestler to win a gold at the Asian Games and she will be one to keep an eye on.
