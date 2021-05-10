Will the Tokyo Olympics happen at all ?
By Neelajit Sarkar
Tokyo and other parts of Japan remain under a state of emergency because of COVID. Questions remain whether Japan should host the global sporting event.
The Olympic Games are less than 80 days away, but the travel restrictions and the massive COVID surge have left athletes restless and confused.
The Olympics are set to begin on July 23, after a year-long delay, but whether that will happen has been up in the air due to rising cases.
If the games do take place, it will be without international spectators, the Tokyo Organising Committee announced in March.
On Monday, 10th May, Japanese PM, stated that he 'never put Olympics first', as the country is raging in debate about upcoming Olympics.
The Japanese PM stated that the cancellation of the event is a call to be taken by IOC, while government needs to ensure that all safety means are taken care of.
A recent poll is conducted where showed about 60% of the Japanese citizens want Olympics to get cancelled.
However Japan Hosted a test event in which 4 out of 11 athletes are from foreign countries, shown no signs of getting the infection.
