Will 2021 Copa America be cancelled?

By Neelajit Sarkar
Yes, you heard it right. Argentina won't be hosting 2021 Copa America

CONMEBOL (The South American Football Confederation) has said it won't be hosting the 2021 Copa America tournament in Argentina

Argentina is currently dealing with a spike rise in COVID Cases

The decision comes less than two weeks before it was due to start

And Co-host Colombia was removed to host Copa America, because of on-going civil war

CONMEBOL is analyzing offers from other countries that have shown interest in hosting the tournament

This year summer's Copa America will only see 10 CONMEBOL nations competing against one another

Guest nation Australia and Qatar have withdrawn from the tournament

The sides are split into two groups of five, with the top four qualifying for the quarter-final stage

