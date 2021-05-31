Will 2021 Copa America be cancelled?
By Neelajit Sarkar
Yes, you heard it right. Argentina won't be hosting 2021 Copa America
CONMEBOL (The South American Football Confederation) has said it won't be hosting the 2021 Copa America tournament in Argentina
Argentina is currently dealing with a spike rise in COVID Cases
The decision comes less than two weeks before it was due to start
And Co-host Colombia was removed to host Copa America, because of on-going civil war
CONMEBOL is analyzing offers from other countries that have shown interest in hosting the tournament
This year summer's Copa America will only see 10 CONMEBOL nations competing against one another
Guest nation Australia and Qatar have withdrawn from the tournament
The sides are split into two groups of five, with the top four qualifying for the quarter-final stage
