Why was Milkha Singh called the Flying Sikh?
By Neelajit Sarkar
Indian athletics legend Milkha Singh passed away on Friday night at a hospital following a long fight with the deadly covid-19.
Milkha Singh was one of the earliest superstars for India in sports and a National hero.
But why Milkha Singh, a four-time Asian champion was nicknamed the Flying Sikh.
His first major international competition was the 1956 Melbourne Games.
But didn't qualify the heats at Australia, But he gained something very valuable out of it.
In 1958, Milkha Singh set two national records in 400m and 200m sprints.
In that same year, Singh went on to clinch a gold medal at the 1958 Commonwealth Games in Cardiff.
Following Commonwealth, Milkha singh went on winning gold in Asian games. (1958 and 1962)
The race for which Singh was best remembered was his fourth-place finish in the 400 metres final at the 1960 Olympic Games.
Before 1960 Olympics, Pakistan President, Ayub Khan, had invited Indian athletes for an Indo-Pak sports meet in Lahore.
Milkha Singh refused to go back Pakistan, a country which he had left with some very terrible memories.
But after insists of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he went as leader of Indian contingent.
There was lot of pressure on him as he was going to face Abdul Khaliq, who was considered to be one of the fastest in the world in the 200m sprint.
But on race day Milkha Singh came up with triumph and defeated Khaliq easily.
After being impressed with his run, Ayub Khan, during the medal ceremony, nicknamed Milkha Singh as the
"Flying Sikh".
