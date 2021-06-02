Who is the next big star in 100m after Usain Bolt?

By Neelajit Sarkar
Andre De Grasse, Canada

Personal Best: 9.90 seconds
The Canadian has lived up to his reputation as a future sprint star, winning the 100m bronze in Rio behind Bolt and Gatlin

Xie Zhenye, Republic of China

Personal Best: 9.97 seconds
The 200m Asian record holder and second-fastest Chinese 100m sprinter in history. Xie is a veteran of two Olympics, having competed at both London 2012 and Rio 2016

Akani Simbine, South Africa

Personal Best: 9.89 seconds
South Africa's Akani Simbine was in excellent form before the Olympics were postponed last year. On 14 March 2020, at the Athletics Gauteng North Championships in Pretoria, finished the race in leading time

Noah Lyles, USA

Personal Best: 9.86 seconds
The United States sprint sensation, Noah Lyles is one of the prospects in the world of athletics today

Zharnel Hughes, Great Britain

Personal Best: 9.91 seconds
A British sprinter who specialises in the 100 metres and 200 metres won the gold medal in both the 100 metres and 4 x 100 metres relay at the 2018 European Championships representing Great Britain

