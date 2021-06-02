Who is the next big star in 100m after Usain Bolt?
By Neelajit Sarkar
Andre De Grasse, Canada
Personal Best: 9.90 seconds
The Canadian has lived up to his reputation as a future sprint star, winning the 100m bronze in Rio behind Bolt and Gatlin
Xie Zhenye, Republic of China
Personal Best: 9.97 seconds
The 200m Asian record holder and second-fastest Chinese 100m sprinter in history. Xie is a veteran of two Olympics, having competed at both London 2012 and Rio 2016
Akani Simbine, South Africa
Personal Best: 9.89 seconds
South Africa's Akani Simbine was in excellent form before the Olympics were postponed last year. On 14 March 2020, at the Athletics Gauteng North Championships in Pretoria, finished the race in leading time
Noah Lyles, USA
Personal Best: 9.86 seconds
The United States sprint sensation, Noah Lyles is one of the prospects in the world of athletics today
Zharnel Hughes, Great Britain
Personal Best: 9.91 seconds
A British sprinter who specialises in the 100 metres and 200 metres won the gold medal in both the 100 metres and 4 x 100 metres relay at the 2018 European Championships representing Great Britain