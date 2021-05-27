When Sourav Ganguly Was Held At Gunpoint In England Only To Be Saved By A Local Girl.
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
In Ian Botham’s Beefy's Cricket Tales, Ganguly spoke about India’s tour of England, he thought he was going to die when he got into a confrontation with a bunch of drunk teenagers.
The Bridge
Sourav Ganguly shared his experience, When Navjot Singh Sidhu and he got on the tube(train) and set off towards Pinner.
The Bridge
In the carriage, there was a group of young teenagers, two boys, and three girls, and they were drinking. Both were sitting opposite them and they could see that one of them was looking at them.
The Bridge
They knew that one of the guys was trying to get a reaction out of them just to start a fight. Sourav Ganguly wanted nothing to do and even asked Sidhu to remain calm.
The Bridge
But Sidhu jumped in and confronted the drunk teenager. Sourav Ganguly knew then that there was going to be some trouble.
The Bridge
There were some punches thrown and, just as they got to a station, Sourav pushed the lad and he fell over. He got up and the next thing he saw was a gunpoint on face.
The Bridge
In that moment one of the girls, grabbed the guy with the gun and pulled him away.
The Bridge
Later Ganguly concluded "Nobody knows what could have happened that day if the girl wasn’t there"
Tap here for more updates
CLICK HERE