When Indian sportswomen broke their silence on Menstruation!
Mary Kom
"In India, menstruation is culturally considered dirty so we need to break this taboo and teach our daughters it is fine to have periods."
PV Sindhu
"Don’t let periods be an excuse. My period days didn’t make me falter, they made me more determined to pursue my dreams. Your dreams are what define your individuality."
Joshna Chinappa
“We work hard and are used to a lot of pain during training and competition, in a match you just have to deal with it"
Anju Bobby George
"I lost two big long jump competitions because of it, but could never tell anyone that. I was in top form in every other way, but the period made me feel weaker and there was nothing I could do about it."
Aditi Chauhan
"When I started off, my parents always encouraged me to keep playing even if I was on my period. They had the awareness that one would not have to stop regular activities if one is healthy"
Dutee Chand
"Training hard during periods might affect your body negatively"