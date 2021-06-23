What is Olympic Day and why is it celebrated?
Olympic Day is celebrated all around the world on 23rd June with hundreds of thousands of people participating in sporting activities.
The event has helped spread the Olympic ideals to every corner of the world over the last two decades.
It was first introduced in 1948 to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games on 23 June 1894 at the Sorbonne in Paris.
The International Olympic Day was first celebrated in nine countries - Austria, Belgium, Canada, Great Britain, Greece, Portugal, Switzerland, Uruguay, and Venezuela.
The goal is to promote participation in sport across the globe regardless of age, gender, or athletic ability.
Today Olympic Day is shaping into much more than just a sports event. Centered on the three pillars of the move, learn and discover, NOCs are deploying sports, cultural and educational activities.
Several countries have come forward to incorporate the event into the school curriculum and, in recent years, more to it many NOCs have added concerts and exhibitions to the celebration.
The theme of International Olympic Day 2021: Stay healthy, stay strong, stay active with the #OlympicDay workout on 23 June.
