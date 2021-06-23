What happens if India vs New Zealand WTC ends in a draw?
The Bridge
Bad weather has affected the smooth conduct of the highly anticipated World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand.
The Bridge
The first day of Ind vs NZ WTC Final was called off due to rain, while on the second day only 64.4 overs were bowled.
The Bridge
With reserve day being used for the finals, there's a very high chance of the finals resulting in a draw.
The Bridge
Click here
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already made it clear that if the WTC finals ends in a draw or a tie, both teams will be declared joint winners.
The Bridge
The winning prize money will be divided equally between both teams. 12 lakh dollars (INR 8.78 crore) each, will be given to both India and New Zealand.
The Bridge
The ICC World Test Championship maze, which will be presented to the champions will be shared in case of a draw.
The Bridge
Read More