Viswanathan Anand defeated Garry Kasparov in the Croatia Grand Chess Tour
By Ankur Singh
Viswanathan Anand took down Garry Kasparov in 30 moves in a Sicilian Najdorf variation game.
He triumphed over former world champion in the much-awaited contest of the Croatia Grand Chess Tour.
Later went down to Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi in round five.
Anand has till now posted four wins, two draws and suffered two defeats in eight rounds.
Currently, he is placed fifth with 14 points in the Blitz section.
Anand is returning to over-the-board action after March 2020.
