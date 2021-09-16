Virat Kohli's record as a T20I captain
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Virat Kolhi so far has captained India in 45 T20I matches and has won 27 out of those with a win percentage of 65.11.
Virat is the second most successful Indian captain in T20I after MS Dhoni. He has 27 wins to his name whereas MS Dhoni has 42 wins.
He is the Only Indian skipper to win T20I bilateral series in all SENA nations.
Virat Kohli is ranked fourth among most T20I wins as Captain. He's only behind Asghar Afghan, MS Dhoni, and Eoin Morgan.
As a batsman, Kohli also holds the record for scoring the quickest 1000 T20I runs as captain. He just took 30 innings to claim the milestone.
He also holds the record for the most T20I runs by an Indian skipper with 1421 T20I runs.
