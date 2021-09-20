Virat Kohli's record as IPL captain
By Ankur Singh
Virat Kohli recently announced that he will step down as RCB's captain at the end of the IPL 2021 season.
Let's take a look at Virat's record as an IPL captain.
Virat Kohli so far has captained RCB in 132 IPL matches and has won 60 out of those.
He is only behind MS Dhoni in terms of matches played as a captain in the IPL.
Virat Kohli became the youngest player to captain an IPL side at the age of 22 in 2011.
Virat has scored the most runs in IPL history as captain.
However, Virat hasn’t been able to deliver a single title for the RCB despite taking over the RCB captaincy full-time in 2013.
Virat Kohli holds the record of captain with the most IPL runs in a single IPL season(973)
Virat also has the most IPL centuries as a captain to his name(5).
