Virat Kohli's 200th IPL match - A look at his best knocks
By- Keyur Jain
The Bridge
Virat Kohli will play his 200th IPL match today, making him the fifth player in IPL history to do so. Let's take a look at Virat's best IPL knocks so far
The Bridge
113 vs KXIP (2016)
At the Chinnaswamy stadium, he hit 113 off 50 balls, with 8 sixes and 12 fours. This is Virat's highest IPL score
The Bridge
100 vs Gujarat Lions (2016)
Virat scored his first IPL century against the Gujarat Lions in 2016 with scoring 100 runs at Rajkot
The Bridge
Click here
108 vs Pune Super Giants (2016)
This was Virat Kohli's second century in the 2016 IPL. Kohli delivered a captain's knock at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium
The Bridge
109 vs Gujarat Lions (2016)
In the same year, Virat scored a century against the same opponents. Kohli hit 109 off 55 balls with 8 sixes and 5 fours in Bengaluru
The Bridge
100 vs KKR (2019)
At Eden Gardens, Virat scored 100 runs off 58 balls, including 9 fours and 4 sixes.
The Bridge
99 vs Delhi Daredevils (2013)
In Virat Kohli's first season as RCB captain, he demonstrated his class by guiding the team to a challenging total of 183 runs against Delhi Daredevils
The Bridge
Read more