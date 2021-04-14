The Bridge

Interesting facts about Virat Kohli every cricket fan must know

By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on 14th April, 2021
The Bridge

Kohli is the only player in history to score a century on his debut World Cup match.

In 2006, Kohli's father passed away suddenly, the next day he continued playing a Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka and scored 90 runs

Virat Kohli, who became the most expensive player in IPL 2021 at ₹17 crore, has never been auctioned in the tournament's history

Virat Kohli is the fastest player to ever score 10000 runs in the ODI

In 2012, he was named one of the 10 Best Dressed International Men

Kohli's nickname "Cheeku" was given to him by his Delhi state coach after the famous character from Champak

