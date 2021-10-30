Virat Kohli becomes 3rd most followed athlete on Instagram
By Ankur Singh
Virat equaled football star Neymar Jr to become the third joint-most followed athlete on Instagram.
Earlier in the year, Virat became the first Indian to cross 100m followers on Instagram.
And in September this year, He created history by becoming the first Asian to cross the 150 million followers mark on Instagram.
Both Virat and Neymar currently have 164million followers.
The Indian skipper charges over INR 5 crores for every promotional post he puts out on Instagram.
Currently, Virat is only behind Ronaldo(359m) and Messi(277m) in terms of Instagram followers.
