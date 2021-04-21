The Bridge
Unknown facts about India at the Olympics
By Sayan Chatterjee
The Maharaja of Bikaner, Karni Singh, was one of India's best shooters and the first person to represent India in 5 Olympics
Although we won our first medal in 1928, it wasn’t until 1948 that independent India’s national anthem was played at the games
India demonstrated Kabaddi to the world for the first time during the 1936 Berlin games in the presence of Adolf Hitler
Nilima Ghose became the first Indian woman at the Olympics when she participated in the 100m sprint and 80m hurdles in Helsinki 1952
India registered a total of six consecutive Olympic gold medals in hockey between the 1928 and the 1956 games
Both Leander Paes (Tennis Singles) and his father Vece Paes (Hockey) have won Olympic bronze medals
The legendary Dhyan Chand was given an invitation to join the German Army by Adolf Hitler
