Top trekking routes in India
Hampta Pass Trek, Himachal Pradesh
Starting from the village Hampta in Kullu and finishing at Chatru in Spiti Valley, the popular Hampta Pass Trek is around 35 km, with an average travel duration of 4-5 days.
Markha Valley Trek, Ladakh
With the Leh as the starting point, this strenuous hike will take you through the Chilling, Skiu, Sara, Hankar, and Nimaling with the duration of 10 days trekking
Valley of Flowers Trek, Uttrakhand
the Valley of Flowers trek takes you to The UNESCO world heritage site, the Sikh pilgrimage of Hemkund Sahib. The trek distance of 55 km, and the highest altitude is 3658 m.
Rupin Pass Trek, Garhwal, Uttarakhand
The challenging Rupin Pass Trek is for around 7 days with a maximum altitude of around 15250 feet, which starts from Dhaula in Uttarakhand and ends at Sangla, Shimla
Dzongri Trek, Sikkim
Dzongri Trek starts and ends at Yuksom, covering a distance of 21 km, with a maximum altitude being 15,000 feet
Rajmachi Trek, Maharashtra
Rajmachi is located at a distance of around 15 km from Lonavala with an average travel of one day, and the highest altitude 3000 feet. The distance of this trek is 14 km, and the base camp is Udhewadi
Sandakphu Trek, West Bengal
Also known as ‘Trekker’s Wonderland’. Trekking in Sandakphu, one can witness majestic views of peaks of Mt. Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, and Makalu, around 11,500 feet above sea level.
Chokramudi Trek, Munnar
With a duration of 5 to 7 hours, the Chokramudi trek in Munnar has tea estates, hills, high-altitude forests, and rivers along with a mist-clad ambiance, offering a stunning sight
