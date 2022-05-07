Top Run Scorers in IPL History
Anshi Doshi
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has scored 6499 runs in 218 matches so far in IPL
Shikhar Dhawan
The southpaw has accumulated a total of 6153 runs in 202 IPL matches
Rohit Sharma
The Mumbai Indians captain has scored 5809 runs having played 223 games
David Warner
The first foreigner in this list, David Warner has 5805 IPL runs against his name in 158 games
Suresh Raina
Mr IPL Suresh Raina has scored 5528 runs in 205 matches
AB de Villiers
The now-retired AB de Villiers has a total of 5162 runs in 184 matches
Chris Gayle
One of the most feared hitters in IPL, Chris Gayle has accumulated 4965 runs in 142 matches
