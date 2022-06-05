Top Indian goal scorers in Hockey Asia Cup
The Bridge
Dipsan Tirkey
Dipsan has scored 5 which is the the highest in the Hockey Asia Cup for Indian team
The Bridge
Pawan Rajhbar
Pawan has scored most number of field goals (3) and 1 penalty corner contributing a total of 4 in the tournament
The Bridge
Nilam Sanjeep Xess
Nilam has been successful in converting 3 penalty corners in goals
The Bridge
Selvam Karthi
The debutant Selvam has scored 2 field goals and converted 1 penalty corner into a goal
The Bridge
Sudev Belimagga
Sudev hammered 3 goals out of which 2 were field goals, and played a crucial role in knockout game
The Bridge
S. V. Sunil
The Olympian, Sunil made the scoreboard in India's favour by hitting 2 field goals and 1 penalty corner
The Bridge
Uttam Singh
The young gun, Singh smashed 2 field goals in his first asian cup
The Bridge