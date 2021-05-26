Top 10 breakthrough performance of the decade in Indian sports
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
Hima Das
Hima Das created history by winning gold in the women’s 400-metre event at the World Under-20 Championships in Tampere 2018.
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra set a new U-20 world record after clinching the gold medal in men’s javelin throw event at the IAAF World Under-20 Championships in 2016.
P V Sindhu
After winning Silver in Rio 2016, P V Sindhu became the new world champion in badminton defeating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the finals of BWF World Championship 2019 in Switzerland.
Dipa Karmakar
Dipa Karmakar became the first woman gymnast from India to qualify for the Olympics and finished fourth, thus becoming first Indian to qualify for final vault and first Indian to qualify after 52 years.
Esow Alben
Esow Alben made history after clinching India's first junior cycling World Cup silver medal in the men's keirin event of the UCI Junior Track Cycling World Championships 2018 in Switzerland.
Manika Batra
Manika Batra became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in women’s singles (Table Tennis) at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
Deepika Kumari
In 2012, Deepika Kumari reached the top in world FITA rankings in archery ahead of South Korea’s Bo Bae Ki. She became the second Indian woman archer after Dola Banerjee to have achieved this feat.
Indian Women's Hockey Team
Indian women’s hockey team qualified for the Rio Olympics 2016 to stage a comeback into the Olympics after a long gap of 36 years.
Sakshi Malik
Sakshi Malik won Bronze medal in Rio 2016, Which makes her first Indian women wrestler to do so.
Saurabh Chaudhary
Saurabh Chaudhary sets a new Asian Games record after winning the men’s 10m Air Pistol event at the Asian Games in Jakarta. Following year Saurabh sets a new world record in the 10m air pistol event at the ISSF Junior World Cup in 2018.