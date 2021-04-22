The Bridge
Top 5 Richest PUBG Players in India
By Sayan Chatterjee
1. Mortal
The owner of Team Soul, Naman Mathur currently possesses 5 million subscribers and a whopping 580 million combined video views
The Bridge
2. Viper
Yash Soni alias Viper, who plays for Team Soul, has garnered 881K subscribers and 87 million views
The Bridge
Tap here to join us
3. Sc0ut
Tanmay Singh from Orange Rock has an online following of 1.2 million on Instagram and 2 million subscribers and 224 million views on YouTube
The Bridge
4. Owais
Mohammed Owais Lakhani plays for Fnatic Mobile and has amassed a following of 527K subscribers and 65 million video views on YouTube
The Bridge
5. Ronak
Harpreet Singh Janjuha also plays for Fnatic Mobile and has a fan base of 648K followers on social media as well as 29 million video views
Tap here for more