The Bridge

Top 5 INSANE catches in the history of the IPL

By Sayan Chatterjee

Chris Lynn vs RCB, 2014

The Australian slipped twice on the boundary ropes and still managed to pull off a blinder to see the back of ABD
The Bridge

Ricky Ponting vs DD, 2013

A 40-year-old Ponting nonchalantly dived to his right and took a stunner to dismiss Unmukt Chand
The Bridge

Tap to JOIN

Tim Southee & Karun Nair vs KXIP, 2015

The duo combined to take a brilliant catch to get George Bailey out, again on the boundary ropes
The Bridge

Trent Boult vs RCB, 2018

The Kiwi pacer jumped and almost plucked the ball out of thin air to dismiss Virat Kohli
The Bridge

AB de Villiers vs SRH, 2018

An unbelievable one-handed catch on the boundary line and that too on the run, to dismiss Alex Hales
Tap here for more