The Bridge
Top 5 INSANE catches in the history of the IPL
By Sayan Chatterjee
Chris Lynn vs RCB, 2014
The Australian slipped twice on the boundary ropes and still managed to pull off a blinder to see the back of ABD
The Bridge
Ricky Ponting vs DD, 2013
A 40-year-old Ponting nonchalantly dived to his right and took a stunner to dismiss Unmukt Chand
The Bridge
Tap to JOIN
Tim Southee & Karun Nair vs KXIP, 2015
The duo combined to take a brilliant catch to get George Bailey out, again on the boundary ropes
The Bridge
Trent Boult vs RCB, 2018
The Kiwi pacer jumped and almost plucked the ball out of thin air to dismiss Virat Kohli
The Bridge
AB de Villiers vs SRH, 2018
An unbelievable one-handed catch on the boundary line and that too on the run, to dismiss Alex Hales
Tap here for more