Top 10 throws by Neeraj Chopra
The Bridge
Neeraj's best throw till now is 89.30m in Paavo Nurmi Games which got him a silver on 14th June 22
His 88.07m throw at the 2021 Indian Grand Prix 3 in Patiala got him a Gold
Neeraj made it to the top podium finish with 88.06m throw at 2018 Asian Games Jakarta
With a 87.86m throw at an ACNW League Meeting, South Africa, Chopra qualified for Tokyo'20
In Federation Cup'21, Patiala, with a throw of 87.80m, Neeraj made his 5th-highest score
Surprisingly, the Golden Boy's Olympic throw of 87.58m was his 6th-best throw
At Doha Diamond League in 2018, Chopra registered an 87.43m throw
Neeraj's first throw at Tokyo 2020 Finals was his 8th-best of 87.03m
Chopra made a score of 86.92m at Paavo Nurmi Games along with his recent best highest score
His 10th-best throw came in Kuortane Games, Finland, making a score of 86.65m
