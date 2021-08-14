Top 10 teen stars who can light up Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

SALMA ALI ABD AL MONEEM HASSAN, 17, EGYPT, PARA TAEKWONDO
She won the African qualifying championship, which earned her a spot in Tokyo in 2019. Moneem Hassan defeated USA No. 2 Brianna Salinaro en route to a surprise silver medal in the women's up to 58kg K44 in her first international competition.
JIANG YUYAN, 16, CHINA, PARA-SWIMMING
Yuyan is a Paralympic champion and World record holder in the women's 100m freestyle S6. She has participated in the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in London when as a 14-year-old. Yuyan will be the top candidate to medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo.
SIMONE KRUGER, 16, SOUTH AFRICA, PARA ATHLETICS
Kruger, a double World record holder in discus and shot put in the F-38 class, won a silver medal in the women's discus throw F38 class at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai at the age of 14.
JUAN DIEGO GARCIA LOPEZ, 18, MEXICO, PARA-TAEKWONDO
Lopez made headlines when he won gold at the Para-Taekwondo World Championships in 2019 and has since established himself as the sport's best fighter in his category.
ANASTASIA PAGONIS, 17, USA, PARA SWIMMING
The S11 star won two gold medals at the Melbourne World Series event in February of this year. At the US trials, the 17-year-old set a World record in the 400m S11 freestyle preliminaries.
LISE PETERSEN, 16, GERMANY, PARA ATHLETICS
Lise Petersen is a multi-sport athlete who competes in javelin, long jump, and 60m and 200m sprints. She will compete in the javelin throw T-46 and the long jump F46 in Tokyo.
MERLE MENJE, 17, GERMANY, PARA ATHLETICS
Merle Menje won the women's 5000m T-54 event at the European Para Athletics Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, in June 2021, and will compete in the 100m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, and 5000m T54.