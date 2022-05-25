Top 10 stylish Indian Athletes
Author: Aryaki Daw
The Bridge
KL Rahul: The star batsman of the Indian Cricket Team leaves no stone unturned when it comes to acing his fashion.
The Bridge
Prachi Tehlan: Indian netball and basketball player Prachi Tehlan is often seen sharing her stunning photos on social media.
The Bridge
Neeraj Chopra: Tokyo 2022 Gold Medallist and Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, has displayed his grit on the field and charisma, off the field.
The Bridge
Alisha Abdullah: Stunning race car driver Alisha Abdullah is the country's first female national racing champion.
The Bridge
Virat Kohli: Our former captain loves teasing his fans with his new hairstyles and fashion choices on social media.
The Bridge
Manika Batra: Top-ranked female table tennis player Manika Batra, is an inspiration to many young women.
The Bridge
National hockey player Manpreet Singh, who earned the Arjuna Award, is one of the fittest and best hockey players in the country.
The Bridge
Sania Mirza: This Tennis star is regarded as one of the most beautiful athletes in the country. She has endorsed several fashion and beauty brands.
The Bridge
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu: Professional footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who plays as a goalkeeper for Bengaluru, is an inspiration to many aspiring footballers.
The Bridge
PV Sindhu: From evening gowns to traditional ethnic wear, our former Badminton World Champion PV Sindhu has always been on point with her fashion choices.
The Bridge