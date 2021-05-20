Top 10 Sports competitions with highest prize money

By Neelajit Sarkar
Wimbledon

Winner’s prize money: $ 3.9 million
World Series Poker

Winner’s prize money: $10 million
FedEx Cup

Winner’s prize money: $10 million
Super Bowl NFL

Winner’s prize money: $11 million
UEFA Europa League

Winner’s prize money: $16.4 million (varies every season)
MLB World Series

Winner’s prize money: $22.5 million (Varies every season)
UEFA Euro

Winner’s prize money: $29 million
FIFA World Cup

Winner’s prize money: $35 million
Formula One

Winner’s prize money: $98.97 million (Varies every season)
UEFA Champions League

Winner’s prize money: $100 million (Varies every season)
