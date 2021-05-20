Top 10 Sports competitions with highest prize money
By Neelajit Sarkar
Wimbledon
Winner’s prize money: $ 3.9 million
World Series Poker
Winner’s prize money: $10 million
FedEx Cup
Winner’s prize money: $10 million
Super Bowl NFL
Winner’s prize money: $11 million
UEFA Europa League
Winner’s prize money: $16.4 million (varies every season)
MLB World Series
Winner’s prize money: $22.5 million (Varies every season)
UEFA Euro
Winner’s prize money: $29 million
FIFA World Cup
Winner’s prize money: $35 million
Formula One
Winner’s prize money: $98.97 million (Varies every season)
UEFA Champions League
Winner’s prize money: $100 million (Varies every season)
