Top-10 Richest sportspersons in the world

By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge

Kevin Durant (Basketball)

Net worth: $97.1 million
The Bridge

Tom Brady (NFL)

Net Worth: $98.3 million
The Bridge

Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1)

Net worth: $106.1 million
The Bridge

Roger Federer (Tennis)

Net worth: $116.5 million
The Bridge

Neymar (Football)

Net worth: $122.9 million
The Bridge

LeBron James (Basketball)

Net worth: $124.9 million
The Bridge

Dak Prescott (NFL)

Net worth: $139.1 million
The Bridge

Cristiano Ronaldo (Football)

Net worth: $155 million
The Bridge

Lionel Messi (Football)

Net worth: $168.2 million
The Bridge

Conor McGregor (MMA)

Net worth: $233 million
Tap here for more updates

CLICK HERE