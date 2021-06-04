Top-10 Richest sportspersons in the world
By Neelajit Sarkar
Kevin Durant (Basketball)
Net worth: $97.1 million
Tom Brady (NFL)
Net Worth: $98.3 million
Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1)
Net worth: $106.1 million
Roger Federer (Tennis)
Net worth: $116.5 million
Neymar (Football)
Net worth: $122.9 million
LeBron James (Basketball)
Net worth: $124.9 million
Dak Prescott (NFL)
Net worth: $139.1 million
Cristiano Ronaldo (Football)
Net worth: $155 million
Lionel Messi (Football)
Net worth: $168.2 million
Conor McGregor (MMA)
Net worth: $233 million
