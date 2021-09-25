Top 10 richest athletes in the world
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Lionel Messi
Net worth: $280 million
Phil Mickelson
Net worth: $400 million
LeBron James
Net worth: $440 million
David Beckham
Net worth: $450 million
Roger Federer
Net worth: $450 million
Cristiano Ronaldo
Net Worth – $450 million
Floyd Mayweather
Net worth: $565 million
Magic Johnson
Net Worth: $600M
Tiger Woods
Net worth: $800 million
Michael Jordan
Net Worth – 1.9 billion
