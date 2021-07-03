Top 10 ODI batting performances by Indian cricketers in Sri Lanka
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Virender Sehwag (81 off 92 balls)
July 2004, Asia Cup in Colombo
Virender Sehwag (100 off 70 balls)
August 2001, Coca-Cola Cup in Colombo
Rahul Dravid (104 off 93 balls)
July 2004, Asia Cup in Dambulla
Virender Sehwag (116 off 90)
February 2009 in Colombo
Yuvraj Singh (117 off 95 balls)
February 2009 in Colombo
Rohit Sharma (124 not out off 145 balls)
August 2017 in Pallekele
Shikhar Dhawan (132 not out off 90)
August 2017 in Dambulla
Virat Kohli (131 off 96 balls)
August 2017 in Colombo
Sachin Tendulkar (138 off 133 balls)
September 2009, Compaq Cup Final in Colombo
Gautam Gambhir (150 off 147 balls)
February 2009 in Colombo
