Top 10 most inspirational quotes by Indian sportspersons
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
10. “Never Buy Gold, Simply Earn It.”
Mary Kom
9. “A Reporter Asked Me Why Do I Want The Olympic Medal? It’s The Only Thing I Have Worked For All My Life And I Continue To Do So. Everyday!”
P.T. Usha
8.“We Can’t Be Brave Without Fear.”
Yogeshwar Dutt
7. “The Preparation For The Tokyo Games Should Start From Yesterday.”
Prakash Padukone
6. “Failing Well Is Very Very Important. Great People, I Have Seen, Have Always Used Failure To Get Better.”
Rahul Dravid
5. “I Have To Work Three Times As Hard Now As I Did 10 Or 15 Years Ago. That’s Just Age, But I Love The Work.”
Leander Paes
4. “Nagpur To Kanyakumari And Kashmir, Future Olympic Medallists Can Come From Anywhere. It Is The Passion That Drives You, Not The City, Provided You Get Enough Facilities.”
P.V. Sindhu
3. “Setbacks Are Better Teachers, They Make You Stronger And When You Bounce Back, It’s The Most Amazing Feeling.”
Shiva Thapa
2. “Must Not Host Olympics Unless We Can Win 40 Gold Medals.”
Abhinav Bindra
1. “If You Want To Achieve Something In Life, You Have To Take Risks.”
Dipa Karmakar
