Top 10 moments of Sunil Chhetri's career
Anshi Doshi
Debut in the Indian National Team
He made the most of the chance given to him as he scored in his debut match in 2005 and announced his arrival.
Stint at Major League Soccer
To play in a foreign league was a rare opportunity for the Indian footballers at that time. Chhetri got his chance with the Kansas City Wizards after a successful trial.
100th appearance for National Team
The stadium was packed as Chhetri came out to make his 100th appearance and it was a memorable one. Chhetri scored 2 goals in the final to lift the Intercontinental Cup.
First hattrick for the National Team
Chhetri’s hattrick came in a very important match against Tajikistan which ensured India’s entry into the very first AFC Asian Cup since 1984.
Captain of the National Team
Sunil Chhetri got the honour of captaining the national side in 2012, for the first time.
Surpassing Lionel Messi
Sunil Chhetri made the headlines on the international stage when he surpassed Lionel Messi to be the second-highest active goalscorer internationally.
Top Scorer in the Nehru Cup
After waiting for two years for his first international tournament, Chhetri scored 4 goals and ended as the top scorer which was also India’s first Nehru cup triumph.
Most appearances for the National Team
In his 108th match on 5 June,2019, Chhetri surpassed Bhaichung Bhutia to have made the most international appearances.
Leading Indian Goalscorer
It was his 43rd goal which led him to being the goalscorer for India surpassing Bhaichung Bhutia. Now he has 74 goals.
Stint at Sporting Lisbon
In 2012, Sunil Chhetri got a chance to play for Sporting Lisbon when he was signed on a three-year deal.
