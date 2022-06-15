Top 10 medalists in Khelo India Youth Games
The Bridge
Haryana
With a total of 137 medals, including 52 gold, Haryana were crowned champions of Khelo India Youth Games 2021
Maharashtra
Maharashtra clinched 45 gold out of their 125 medals overall.
Karnataka
With 22 Gold, 17 Silver, 28 Bronze the Kannadiga players gain third place in the Youth Games
Manipur
The Thang Ta Champions, Manipur, won 28 medals with 19 gold.
Kerala
Kerala earned 18 gold, 19 silver, 18 bronze to finish with a total of 55 medals
Delhi
Delhi got a total of 79 medals in the Youth Games’22
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu won 14 gold, 14 silver, 24 bronze to finish with 52 medals
Madhya Pradesh
12 out of 38 medals for Madhya Pradesh were gold.
Punjab
Punjab clinched 11 gold, 15 silver and 16 bronze in the Youth Games
Rajasthan
Rajasthani players were able to achieve 8 Gold, 9 Silver and 15 Bronze to finish tenth
