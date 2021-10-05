Indian athletes with highest net-worth in 2021
By Ankur Singh
Saina Nehwal (Badminton)
Estimated net worth- INR 28.40 crore
Jasprit Bumrah (Cricket)
Estimated Net Worth:- INR 30 crore
Hardik Pandya (Cricket)
Estimated net worth- INR 37 crore
PV Sindhu (Badminton)
Estimated net worth- INR 40 crore
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Cricket)
Estimated net worth- INR 65 crore
Sania Mirza (Tennis)
Estimated net worth- INR 170 crore
Rohit Sharma (Cricket)
Estimated net worth- INR 170 crore
MS Dhoni (Cricket)
Estimated net worth- INR 826 crore
Virat Kohli
Estimated net worth- INR 950 score
Sachin Tendulkar (Cricket)
Estimated net worth- 1090 crore
