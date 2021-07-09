Top 10 expensive transfers in ISL history
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Hugo Boumous- ATK Mohun Bagan
₹2 Crores
Hugo Boumous- Mumbai City FC
₹1.5 Crores
Liston Colaco- ATK Mohun Bagan
₹1 Crores
Michael Soosairaj- ATK Mohun Bagan
₹90 Lakhs
Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem- FC Goa
₹85 Lakhs
Manvir Singh- ATK Mohun Bagan
₹80 Lakhs
Martin Diaz- NorthEast Utd
₹77.5 Lakhs
Ashique Kuruniyan- Bengaluru FC
₹73.2 Lakhs
Abneet Bharti- Kerala Blasters
₹70 Lakhs
Ahmed Jahouh- FC Goa
₹65 Lakhs
