Top 10 expensive transfers in ISL history

By Ankur Singh
Hugo Boumous- ATK Mohun Bagan

₹2 Crores
Hugo Boumous- Mumbai City FC

₹1.5 Crores
Liston Colaco- ATK Mohun Bagan

₹1 Crores
Michael Soosairaj- ATK Mohun Bagan

₹90 Lakhs
Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem- FC Goa

₹85 Lakhs
Manvir Singh- ATK Mohun Bagan

₹80 Lakhs
Martin Diaz- NorthEast Utd

₹77.5 Lakhs
Ashique Kuruniyan- Bengaluru FC

₹73.2 Lakhs
Abneet Bharti- Kerala Blasters

₹70 Lakhs
Ahmed Jahouh- FC Goa

₹65 Lakhs
