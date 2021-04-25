The Bridge
Top 10 Esports Teams in India
By Sayan Chatterjee
Orange Rock
PUBG Mobile - $83,983
TSM Entity
PUBG Mobile - $71,281
GXR Celtz/Celtz
PUBG Mobile - $55,222
Total Gaming
Free Fire - $49,692
Megastars
PUBG Mobile - $32,268
Fnatic
PUBG Mobile - $24,384
SynerGE
PUBG Mobile - $21,107
Nova Godlike
PUBG Mobile $20,100
TeamIND
PUBG Mobile - $17,678
Critical X Elite
Free Fire - $13,641
