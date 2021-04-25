The Bridge

Top 10 Esports Teams in India

By Sayan Chatterjee

Orange Rock

PUBG Mobile - $83,983
TSM Entity

PUBG Mobile - $71,281
GXR Celtz/Celtz

PUBG Mobile - $55,222
Total Gaming

Free Fire - $49,692
Megastars

PUBG Mobile - $32,268
Fnatic

PUBG Mobile - $24,384
SynerGE

PUBG Mobile - $21,107
Nova Godlike

PUBG Mobile $20,100
TeamIND

PUBG Mobile - $17,678
Critical X Elite

Free Fire - $13,641
