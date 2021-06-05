Top 10 countries with most medals in Summer Olympic Games

By Neelajit Sarkar
Russia Total medals- 426

Gold- 149 Silver- 125 Bronze- 152
Hungary Total medals- 491

Gold- 175 Silver- 147 Bronze- 169
Sweden Total medals- 494

Gold- 145 Silver- 170 Bronze- 179
Australia Total medals- 497

Gold- 147 Silver- 163 Bronze- 187
China Total medals- 546

Gold- 224 Silver- 167 Bronze- 155
Italy Total medals- 577

Gold- 206 Silver -178 Bronze- 193
France Total medals- 716

Gold- 212 Silver- 241 Bronze- 263
Great Britain Total medals- 851

Gold- 263 Silver- 295 Bronze- 293
Germany Total medals- 1346

Gold- 428 Silver- 444 Bronze- 474
United States (USA) Total medals- 2523

Gold -1022 Silver- 795 Bronze- 706
