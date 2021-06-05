Top 10 countries with most medals in Summer Olympic Games
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
Russia Total medals- 426
Gold- 149 Silver- 125 Bronze- 152
The Bridge
Hungary Total medals- 491
Gold- 175 Silver- 147 Bronze- 169
The Bridge
Sweden Total medals- 494
Gold- 145 Silver- 170 Bronze- 179
The Bridge
Australia Total medals- 497
Gold- 147 Silver- 163 Bronze- 187
The Bridge
China Total medals- 546
Gold- 224 Silver- 167 Bronze- 155
The Bridge
Italy Total medals- 577
Gold- 206 Silver -178 Bronze- 193
The Bridge
France Total medals- 716
Gold- 212 Silver- 241 Bronze- 263
The Bridge
Great Britain Total medals- 851
Gold- 263 Silver- 295 Bronze- 293
The Bridge
Germany Total medals- 1346
Gold- 428 Silver- 444 Bronze- 474
The Bridge
United States (USA) Total medals- 2523
Gold -1022 Silver- 795 Bronze- 706
Tap here for more updates
CLICK HERE