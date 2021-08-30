Tokyo Paralympics: Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver medal in men's discus throw
By- Keyur Jain
The Bridge
Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in the men's F56 event at the Paralympics on Monday
The Bridge
In his sixth attempt, he threw the disc 44.38m and won the silver medal.
The Bridge
Click here
Claudiney Batista dos Santos of Brazil, the defending Paralympic and world champion, as well as the world record holder, won gold with a best throw of 45.59m
The Bridge
Kathuniya, the son of an Army officer, was eight years old when he suffered a paralytic attack that left him with limb coordination issues
The Bridge
He won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai with the best throw of 42.51m, earning him a qualifying spot in Tokyo
The Bridge
Read more