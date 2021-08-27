Tokyo Paralympics: Top 10 greatest Paralympians of all time
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Trischa Zorn
She is considered as a role model for all the para-athletes around the world, she is one of the most successful athletes in the history of the games and was also inducted into the Paralympic Hall of Fame in 2012.
Beatrice Hess
The swimmer was affected by cerebral palsy, made her debut in the 1984 Paralympics. During her time, Beatrice won a total of 25 medals which included 20 gold and 5 silver.
Michael Edgson
Michael who was diagnosed with visual impairment is one of the greatest Paralympian swimmers and competed in the B3 classification. During his time, Edgson won a total of 21 medals which included 18 gold and 3 silver.
Jonas Jacobsson is one of the most decorated shooters in the history of the Paralympics. During his time Jonas won a total of 30 medals which included 17 gold, 4 silver, and 9 bronze.
Roberto Marson
The multi-sport athlete competed in four different sports at the Paralympic Games. He has won a total of 26 medals in three different sport (Athletics, Swimming, and Fencing) which include 16 gold, 7 silver, and 3 bronze.
Mike Kenny
Kenny started swimming after his injury as it was a part of his recovery process. Kenny went on to become a legendary swimmer in the Paralympics as he won 16 gold and 2 silver medals from 1976 to 1988.
Zipora Rubin-Rosenbaum
Israel's Zipora Rubin-Rosenbaum made her Paralympics debut in 1964 and dominated at the games till 1992 when she made her final appearance. She has won a total of 30 medals in four different sports such as athletics, swimming, table tennis, and wheelchair basketball.
Mayumi Narita
Another swimmer on the list, Mayumi Narita of Japan competed at the Paralympic Games from 1996 to 2004. The Japanese won a total of 20 medals which included 15 gold. 3 silver and 2 bronze and in 2008 she was regarded as one of the world's best Paralympic athletes by the IPC.
Sarah Storey
Sarah Storey is one of England's finest Paralympians of all time. On Day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Sarah won the gold in the women's pursuit C5 category. With that gold medal, Sarah's overall medal tally in the Paralympics went to 26 which includes 15 gold, 8 silver and 3 bronze.
Daniel Dias
He made his debut in the 2008 Paralympics, the Brazilian would also be competing at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. So far Daniel has won a total of 24 medals which include 14 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze.