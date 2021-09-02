Tokyo Paralympics: Round-up of day 9
By Ankur Singh
Shooting:
Rahul Jakhar qualifies for the finals in the 25m Mixed SH1 Shooting event, whereas Akash lost out on qualifying for the final after finishing at 21st position.
Badminton:
Men's SL4 singles player, Suhas Yathiraj, started his para-badminton campaign at the Tokyo Paralympics with a comfortable victory over Germany's JN Pott by 21-9, 21-3.
Canoe Sprint:
India's Prachi Yadav qualified for the Semi-final of the canoe sprint event in women's Va'a single 200m.
Badminton:
Tarun Dhillon, registered a straight-game victory over Thailand's Siripong Teamarrom by 21-7, 21-13 in his opening game.
Taekwondo:
Aruna Tanwar withdrew from the repechage of the Tokyo Paralympics due to severe injuries sustained during the open round of the Games.
Badminton:
Indian shuttler Parul Parmar succumbed to a 21-23, 21-19, 15-21 defeat in the women's singles SL4 category of badminton.
Badminton:
Pramod Bhagat clinched his second win in men's singles badminton and reaches the Semi-final of the men's SL 3 badminton competition.
Badminton:
Krishna Nagar defeated Didin Taresoh of Malaysia 22-20, 21-10 to start his Tokyo campaign.
Badminton:
Palak Kohli defeated Turkey's Zahra Balgar 21-12, 21-18 in 27 minutes in her first match in the Women's SU5 Group A encounter.
Athletics:
Arvind Malik finished 7th with a best throw of 13.48m in the men's Shot Put final.
