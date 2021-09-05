Tokyo Paralympics: Round-up of day 12
By Ankur Singh
India ended its Tokyo Paralympic campaign on a high as the Indian Para Shuttlers clinched 2 medals on the last day of their campaign.
Shooting:
Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara and Deepak Saini couldn't qualify for the finals as they finished in the 9th, 28th and 46th position respectively in Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1.
Badminton:
Tarun Dhillon finished fourth after being defeated by Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan 17-21, 11-21 in the bronze medal match.
Badminton:
Suhas Yathiraj went down against top seed France's Lucas Mazur to clinch the silver medal in Men's Singles SL4 badminton.
Badminton:
Krishna Nagar won Gold in Men's Badminton SH6 Singles after putting up a brilliant performance against Hong Kong's Man Kai Chu.
Badminton:
Para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli fail to beat Japan's Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino in the bronze medal match of mixed doubles SL3-SU5.
