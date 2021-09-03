Tokyo Paralympics: Round-Up of Day 10

The Mixed Doubles pair of Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat won in straight games, 21-15, 21-19, over the Thai duo of Teamarrom Siripong and Saensupa Nipada, and advanced to the semi-finals in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 group match
The Bridge
Badminton:
The Indian women's team of Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli go down to World No. 5 pair Lenaig Morin and Faustine Noel in their Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 second group stage match
The Bridge
Shooting:
Shooter Avani Lekhara wins bronze in Women's 50m Rifle 3P, She became Second Indian to win multiple medals in a single edition of Paralympics
The Bridge
Shooting:
Deepak Saini finishes in the 18th position, in the Men's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 qualification round and fails to qualify for the finals