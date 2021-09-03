Tokyo Paralympics: Round-Up of Day 10
By- Keyur Jain
The Bridge
Badminton:
The Mixed Doubles pair of Palak Kohli and Pramod Bhagat won in straight games, 21-15, 21-19, over the Thai duo of Teamarrom Siripong and Saensupa Nipada, and advanced to the semi-finals in Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 group match 
The Bridge
Badminton:
The Indian women's team of Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli go down to World No. 5 pair Lenaig Morin and Faustine Noel in their Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 second group stage match
The Bridge
Shooting:
Shooter Avani Lekhara wins bronze in Women's 50m Rifle 3P, She became Second Indian to win multiple medals in a single edition of Paralympics
The Bridge
Shooting:
Deepak Saini finishes in the 18th position, in the Men's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 qualification round and fails to qualify for the finals
The Bridge
Swimming:
Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan fail to qualify for the S7 50m butterfly final
The Bridge
Canoe Sprint:
India's Prachi Yadav has qualified for the Women's VL2 200m Sprint Finals. Prachi finished third in the semi-finals with a time of 1.07:397
The Bridge
Archery:
Harvinder Singh won the bronze medal after defeating Kim Min Su of South Korea in the Men's Individual Recurve bronze medal match
The Bridge
Badminton:
Suhas Yathiraj and Tarun Dhillion advanced to the Men's Singles S4 semifinals
The Bridge
Badminton:
Manoj Sarkar advanced to the Men's Singles SL3 semifinals after defeating Ukraine's Oleksandr Chyrkov
The Bridge
Athletics:
Praveen Kumar finished second and won silver medal in the Men's High Jump T64 event, giving India its fourth high jump medal. Praveen became the country's youngest Paralympic medalist
The Bridge
Archery:
Archer Vivek Chikara loses to David Phillips in Round of 16
The Bridge
Badminton:
Krishna Nagar defeats Brazil's G. V. Tavares 2-0 in a Men's Singles SL6 Group match and advances to the Semifinal
The Bridge
Shot Put:
Thiago Paulino Santos breaks the Paralympic record with a 15.10m attempt, knocking Soman Rana out of contention for a medal. Soman comes in fourth place
The Bridge
Club Throw:
Both Kashish Lakra and Ekta Bhyan fail to win a medal. Kashish finished at 6th position while Ekta finished at 8th in women's Club Throw F 51 finals
The Bridge
