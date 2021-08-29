Tokyo Paralympics: Round-up of day 5
By Ankur Singh
Day 5 of the Tokyo Paralympics turned out to be a good one as India clinched three medals including two silver and one bronze today.
India's para table tennis star Bhavina Patel settled for the silver medal after losing to her nemesis Zhou Ying from China in the finals.
High-jumper Nishad Kumar won joint silver medal with USA's Dallas Wise after both of them tied at a jump of 2.06m.
Jyoti Baliyan lost to Ireland’s Kerrie-Lousie Leonard in a 1/16 Elimination round in the women’s Individual Compound Open archery.
The duo of Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Baliyan made a quarterfinal exit after losing to their Turkish opponents Oznur Cure and Bulent Korkmaz by 151-153 in the compound mixed pair archery.
Vinod Kumar won a bronze medal in men's Discus Throw F52 event.
